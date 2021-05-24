Rural farmer acknowledges road upgrade works

A farmer from Nakorowakau Settlement in Namalata, Tailevu is grateful for the much-needed upgrades to an access road to their community.

Konalevulevu Tobesoisoi is among the more than 10 commercial and semi-commercial farming families who reside in the settlement.

The 55-year-old plants dalo, duruka, ginger, & yaqona, and raises livestock on his farm as a source of income to support his family.

Through earnings from his farm, the father-of-eight has been able to financially support the education of his children, six of whom are currently schooling.

Tobesoisoi says prior to the construction of the access road, families in his community used to face a lot of difficulties transporting their produce to the markets and more importantly, faced difficulties transporting their children to school.

The upgrade of the access road was made possible through funding by the Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management’s Community Access Roads, Footpaths, and Footbridges (CARFF) Programme, at a cost of $30,000.

The project involved the upgrade of 596 metres of access road to provide safer access for the 14 households that reside within the Nakorowakau Settlement.

Last week, the Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Inia Seruiratu, visited the settlement to see how the upgraded road has assisted farmers in the area.