Rural electrification program to continue

The Fijian Government has spent $234 million over the past eight years on its rural electrification program.

Speaking on Radio Fiji One – Nai Lalakai program, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the rural electrification coverage stood at 86.1 percent in 2018, and increased by another 10 percent in 2019.

He says 188 electrification projects spearheaded by the Infrastructure Ministry and Energy Fiji Limited have been completed since 2019, benefiting about 3,600 households.

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister adds the quest to achieve a hundred percent rural electrification project is one of the development areas the Government will continue to prioritize over the next few months.

“Fijians in rural and maritime areas have been in dire need of electricity over the past decades. Students have struggled to study during the night and this has widened the academic achievements of students in rural from those in urban schools. The current government then stepped in to ensure every Fijian has access to adequate electricity supply for socio-economic and education productivity which is evident during this time.”

Bainimarama says 42 additional projects are currently underway with a budget of $26.3 million.

This will benefit at least 3,693 households.

“Forty-eight rural electrification projects have also been earmarked this financial year. It will benefit at least 2, 418 individuals. A total of $4.8 million have also been set aside for the electric wiring project for 8,708 households across Fiji. EFL plans to complete this project in 12 to 14 months.”

The Prime Minister stated that this program has also helped students with their studies and enabled them to achieve better grades in the recent external exams.