Rural dwellers benefit from Saemaul Undong project

The Korean Government has invested $286, 000 in three villages in Namosi under the Saemaul Undong project to improve a number of facilities.

These villages include Silana, Naimasimasi, and Mau.

Saemaul Undong which means a new village movement was implemented in 2020 to improve the rural life of vulnerable communities.

Rural and Maritime Development Minister, Inia Seruiratu says five participants were sent to Korea to learn about this project.

He adds $95,468 was allocated for each village to carry out certain projects.

“This is for the improvement in sanitation, particularly the transition from pit toilet to flush toilet, and the construction of septic tanks, improvement in sanitation, improvement in water supply due to the construction of water dams and water catchment improvements, community hall upgrades, footpath and village drain construction, and improvement, waste management improvement.”

Seruiratu says such innovative initiatives help reduce social risks in rural communities.