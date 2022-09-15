Rural communities remain a priority: PM

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama during the commissioning of the Korovuli Bridge in Seaqaqa [Source: Fijian Government]

Past governments didn’t have the vision and initiative to connect our rural remote communities to the national network with better infrastructure, says Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama.

Speaking at the commissioning of the Korovuli Bridge in Seaqaqa, Vanua Levu, Bainimarama says over the last several years, his government has been steadily working to connect these communities.

He says over the next five years, the Fiji Roads Authority will undertake a capital works programme, valued at $2.5 billion.

Article continues after advertisement

Within that financial commitment, $15m is allocated in this year’s National Budget to fulfil the government’s commitment to connecting Fiji’s rural communities to its economic centres and key public services.

Bainimarama says these communities must have the security and connection to the rest of the country that a robust road network will provide if the government is to ensure that no Fijian is left behind.

He says if past governments had shown the same vision and initiative, these communities would have been connected much sooner.

“Instead, thousands of Fijians have had to endure decades of painstaking, unsafe travel across waterways just to get to a doctor; or exorbitant fuel prices just to take their produce to market so they could earn a basic living. We are righting that historic injustice with every resilient road we pave, jetty we construct, and bridge that we build.”

Bainimarama says it is government’s commitment alone that will allow all these isolated villages, who they’ve heard directly from, to be connected and to be afforded the same right to progress and equity that any Fijian living in an urban area enjoys.