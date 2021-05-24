Home

News

Rural communities need police attention: Acting PM

Edwin Nand Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
January 31, 2022 6:34 am

Acting Prime Minister Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the Fiji Police Force needs to turns its attention to the agriculture based, rural communities.

He was speaking to Fijians in Baulevu Landing, Nausori following a break-in at the Nav Durga Temple in which the holy book – Ramayan was set on fire.

Addressing concerns from the community, Sayed-Khaiyum acknowledged that the rural community needs more attention.

Article continues after advertisement

The Police Force over a number of decades, perhaps has not given importance to agriculture sector as much as others. Generally, in most countries, a lot more emphasis is provided in urban centres because of the heavier population base, there’s issues like drugs and various other criminal activities like a lot more robberies.

He also donated two copies of the Ramayan to the temple, adding the cowardly sacrilege of the Nav Durga Mandir goes against everything that makes Fiji the great nation that it is.

Sayed-Khaiyum has assured that more resources are being channeled to police so that more communities can be provided services.

