Rural banking initiative to continue

BSP Bank and Post Fiji have renewed their rural banking agreement yesterday.

For the past 10 years, Post Fiji has been providing necessary bank services to the people in rural and maritime areas.

Post Fiji Chief Executive Anirudha Bansod says they know the importance of these services to the people in the rural areas.

“As we know that the government initiative is to have digitalization so to have more accounts, more banking cards so that they don’t need to use manual processes whether it is passbook or whether it is transactions through the manual”

Fijians will be able to carry out cash transactions with withdrawals of up to $500 per day at the 35 Post office outlets located throughout Fiji.