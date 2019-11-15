Rural and maritime traders warned

The Fijian Competition and Consumer Commission has warned traders in the rural and maritime area that they will be under close watch.

This after FCCC noted that ninety-three of the ninety-seven traders surveyed in Kadavu was non-compliant with the FCCC Act of 2010.

Chief Executive Joel Abraham says enforcement activities are not limited to just the urban areas.

He says the FCCC is training village headmen to conduct market surveillance and inspections and empowering them to partially conduct FCCC duties with regards to monitoring of village businesses and stores in their jurisdiction on matters like price increases or hoarding.

Abraham says they prefer a collaborative approach with businesses as often non-compliance can be due to the business not being fully informed of their roles and responsibilities when it comes to compliance, however, if businesses are found wilful and malicious non-compliance, they will have to face the full consequences of their actions.

The FCCC is expected to prosecute several traders in Kadavu but the Commission will first look into the history of these businesses before proceeding to other actions.