Rural and Maritime needs more attention: Kumar

Many schools in rural and maritime areas need more attention.

This was highlighted by Minister for Education Premila Kumar while speaking at the Vunivalu Memorial School in Nausori.

She adds that while the majority of urban schools are self-sufficient, many rural and maritime schools require facility upgrades.

She adds that the government is still identifying and addressing school needs.

“We have seen that when their teachers don’t have quarters, and normally the quarters are provided by the school management committee because the school is owned by them, and the government only helps by providing the funding to the school management committee to run the school affairs.”

Kumar says they are now collaborating with school committees to construct staff quarters for rural and remote schools so that teachers do not have to rent space.