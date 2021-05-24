Ruling on Russian superyacht today

The fate of the Russian superyacht Amadea which is worth millions of dollars will be determined by the Civil High Court in Suva today.

The yacht berthed at the Lautoka Wharf on the 13th of April and was seized by police for allegedly breaching Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone.

It currently remains at the Lautoka wharf with the crew members on board.

Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde had filed an ex parte originating summons under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act in the Civil High Court last month.

The DPP had also filed an application to register a warrant to seize the property and that a US warrant to seize the Amadea be registered.

The ruling will be delivered this afternoon.