News

Ruling on Russian superyacht next month

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
April 25, 2022 9:02 pm
superyacht Amadea

The ruling on an application filed by the Director of Public Prosecutions seeking to register a warrant from the United States to seize superyacht Amadea will be delivered next Tuesday.

This is after a lengthy hearing from both parties this afternoon.

Director of Public Prosecution Christopher Pryde had filed an ex parte originating summons under the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act in the Civil High Court.

Article continues after advertisement

The DPP had also filed an application to register a warrant to seize the property and that a US warrant to seize the Amadea be registered.

The DPP lawyer said the application was made by the US authorities to the Attorney-General’s office who then authorised the DPP’s office to bring the application matter to the court.

While appearing on behalf of the company registered to own the superyacht namely Millemarin Investment Limited, the lawyer said that in order for the court to grant the restraining order for superyacht Amadea, the court must be satisfied that the yacht was tainted property.

He said there was no evidence before the court that Amadea was a result of proceeds of crime.

The Amadea was being investigated for possible breaches of Fiji’s Exclusive Economic Zone and money laundering.

The DPP lawyer yesterday stated that money laundering was considered a serious offence in Fiji which attracte a 20-year prison term.

The matter has been adjourned to 3rd of May.

Praneeta

