Ruling on notice for case of FBC against FLP

A ruling on notice will be delivered by the Civil High Court in relation to a defamation case filed by the Fijian Broadcasting against the Fiji Labour Party.

FBC and its Chief Executive Officer took Fiji Labour Party to court for a social media post by the FLP.

FLP in a Facebook post in 2017 had claimed that FBC was unable to service its loan of about $21million and that the Chief Executive Officer had to turn to Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum to bail him out of this mess.

The post also claimed the taxpayers got butchered in the process as it was easy to settle the matter.

It also claimed that FBC had received a 400 percent increase in grants and that this was an abuse of taxpayers’ funds.

In an earlier court sitting the lawyer representing FBC had said that the company suffered grave reputational damage due to the social media post.

He had also said that the FBC CEO had suffered hatred, ridicule, and contempt due to the post.