Rules must be followed says Environment PS

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says investments cannot be welcomed at the expense of breaking rules.

Wycliffe made the statement after a prohibition notice was issued to Grace Road Kitchen that is currently carrying out development in Nasoso, Nadi.

Wycliffe says as a regulatory agency they will ensure that rules are followed.

“We encourage not only Grace Road, every business that aspired to set up, a new business or existing business expansion, we urge them to be able to provide support to the community and also support and ensure that they comply with the rules and regulations that are in place.”

The prohibition was issued following reports of environmental breaches on Thursday.

An investigation is also underway and Wycliffe says further action will be taken if required.

Meanwhile, the iTaukei Land Trust Board has also stopped all the work currently undertaken by Grace Road on the land in Nasoso.

In a statement, the Board says due to non-compliance on how the lease was processed, TLTB will now revoke the lease.

As a way forward TLTB will stop all work on the land, revoke, and correct the lease since only part of it was rezoned by DTCP and not the whole 1, 430 square meters.

TLTB will only allow the development to take place once the issues surrounding the lease are resolved with concerned parties.

Attempts to get a response from Grace Road Group proved futile.