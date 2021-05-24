Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Ten new COVID cases recorded|Ministry records five new COVID-19 cases|Fijians reminded not to be complacent|Omicron cases prompt COVID safety warning|Spotters to scale up fining for non-compliance|Two confirmed cases of Omicron variant in quarantine|Health Minister pleased with protocols|COVID safe measures for tourists on track|Booster doses rolled-out|MOH closely monitoring the development of Omicron variant|Minister commends vaccination achievement|12 new COVID infections recorded|The fight is not over yet: PM|Fijians urged to maintain COVID safe measures|More research being done on Omicron variant|Fiji ready should new variant strike|20 new COVID-19 cases, one death|90.6 percent of eligible Fijians fully vaccinated|Children’s vaccination progressing well|New variant causes concern|COVID protocols will be tested from next Wednesday|Eligible students urged to get vaccinated|Nadi Airport health standards recognised|No movement restriction for tourists|Over 500 penalized for not wearing masks|
Full Coverage

News

Rules must be followed says Environment PS

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
December 11, 2021 6:00 am
Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe.

Permanent Secretary for Environment, Joshua Wycliffe says investments cannot be welcomed at the expense of breaking rules.

Wycliffe made the statement after a prohibition notice was issued to Grace Road Kitchen that is currently carrying out development in Nasoso, Nadi.

Wycliffe says as a regulatory agency they will ensure that rules are followed.

Article continues after advertisement

“We encourage not only Grace Road, every business that aspired to set up, a new business or existing business expansion, we urge them to be able to provide support to the community and also support and ensure that they comply with the rules and regulations that are in place.” 

The prohibition was issued following reports of environmental breaches on Thursday.

An investigation is also underway and Wycliffe says further action will be taken if required.

Meanwhile, the iTaukei Land Trust Board has also stopped all the work currently undertaken by Grace Road on the land in Nasoso.

In a statement, the Board says due to non-compliance on how the lease was processed, TLTB will now revoke the lease.

As a way forward TLTB will stop all work on the land, revoke, and correct the lease since only part of it was rezoned by DTCP and not the whole 1, 430 square meters.

TLTB will only allow the development to take place once the issues surrounding the lease are resolved with concerned parties.

Attempts to get a response from Grace Road Group proved futile.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.