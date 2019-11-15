Rule of law must be upheld at all times: Raj

The Human Rights Commission says adherence to the rule of law is even more critical given the COVID-19 restrictions.

Commission Director Ashwin Raj says law enforcement agencies given their crucial work at the frontline need to ensure they conduct themselves with full accountability.

This comes after a Commission investigation found that a group of police officers whilst arresting a 32-year-old man from Naqia Village in Wainibuka used excessive force after allegedly throwing the man off a bridge.

The Commission had conducted an independent investigation into the incident which occurred on the 14th of April on their own motion with the intention of providing redress to the victim.

“It is extremely important that you know law enforcement agencies do not use excessive force that amounts to cruel, degrading or inhumane treatment. And so you know for us and the National Human Rights Commission, it’s been important that we respond to all of these allegations as people lodge complaints with us that you know they were badly treated, you know when they were in a state of detention.”

Raj says that excessive force amounting to gratuitous violence constitutes an infraction of section of the constitution.

He says since the COVID-19 restrictions were put in place, the Commissioner has received an increased number of complaints of alleged human rights violations.