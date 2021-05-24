Villagers receive horse and farming tools

The village of Rukurukulevu, in the district of Cuvu, Nadroga received horse and farming implements that will boost production for the farmers.

Minister for Agriculture, Dr Mahendra Reddy says the animal and implements will address the lack of small farming equipment in the village.

He says there is always a need for additional input with regards to furthering a particular agricultural venture.

Article continues after advertisement

Reddy has also urged the farmers to utilize the horse-drawn plough, harness, and implements wisely to increase crop production.

Speaking on behalf of village elders and Mataqali members, Sitiveni Qiliho assured the assistance will be put to good use as they have the basic knowledge of horse rearing.

Qiliho says even though the tourism industry is coming up again, villagers have realized that returning to the farms is important for their food security.