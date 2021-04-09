Rugby field cause of fight between Nabua youth

Youth from Nabua who have been embroiled in violent brawls says yesterday’s attack was because of a dispute over a rugby ground.

The Nabua Village youth and Public Rental Board Mead Road flat youth were involved in a violent encounter using sticks, bottles and other items.

Representatives of both the youth groups spoke to FBC News this afternoon about the situation that has left the Sukanaivalu communities in fear.

Nabua Village youth leader Sekove Serukalou claims the ground on Sukanaivalu Road belongs to youth from Nabua village.

“While the blood is still fresh, they want to come again and do their training again in our ground. I don’t know what they are doing.”

Serukalou says the village elders have pleaded with the youth to resolve the matter with their neighbours.

Senior figure to youth in PRB Mead Road flat Iliesa Bulanaivalu says they also want opportunities for their youth and have been using the ground to build up rugby opportunities.

Both youth groups have today given an assurance that they will resolve the rivalry.

The groups have also issued public apologies to families residing along the area saying they will not bring harm to anyone.

Bulanaivalu and Serukalou say the police are helping in trying to bring peace between the two factions.