Royal visit a key highlight in HOM tenure: Hopkins

The outgoing British High Commissioner to Fiji, Melanie Hopkins says among the many highlights of her tenure, the royal visit by the then Duke and Duchess of Sussex is one that clearly stands out.

Hopkins says while the people to people links and the strong alliance of the Fijian people and those of the UK are evident, the overwhelming support and response to Prince Andrew and Meghan Markel’s 2018 visit was palpable.

“That incredible burst of warmth and then for example at Colo-i-Suva, there was a lady that had served tea to the Queen on a previous visit, so it’s all of those personal connections but what it really shows the power of the Royal Family to act as a force for good. And so all of the events that took place during that visit was quite carefully chosen to promote people who are and organisations who are working on Commonwealth values.”

Commissioner Hopkins concludes her four years Head of Mission posting in Fiji next week and heads to Brazil for her next mission.

Among the key achievements under her leadership has been the expansion of the UK presence with the doubling of staffing at the Suva headquarters in addition to the opening on new commissions around the region.

There are also been significant funding and support for climate related project by the UK, as well strengthened advocacy for women in leadership.