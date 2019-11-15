Royal British Legion warns against recruitment scam

The Royal British Legion in Fiji has not deployed any of its personnel to conduct recruitment.

Manager Merewalesi Lagilagi says have received calls from people making enquiries after being approached by individuals claiming to be from a recruitment agency.

Lagilagi says there is currently no recruitment happening and Fijians are to be vigilant of bogus agents.

“I think two months ago someone called me and asked if the recruitment was still open and I said no. I said why are you asking me that question and they did mention that someone was giving information out. This is to the village – saying the only thing they need to do is pay $700 or something like that”.

She says there were queries received on how the actual recruitment process works because bogus agents are coming up with new tactics.

“There was another one that we had. I think it was just the beginning of the year, was taking money from the new recruiters who are desperate to go 7,200. It’s already in the hands of police. We have already reported that. I did try and phone other people but they are totally brainwashed by these bogus agents because they said they will provide the flights, they will provide a visa and will provide everything for them”.

The last batch of applicants are from October last year and the Legion’s April recruitment drive was halted due to COVID-19.

The Legion says in order for one to apply, they merely need to use their online portal and only those selected will have to pay for their visa and airline tickets.