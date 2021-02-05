Roy Krishna scores again

Fiji football captain Roy Krishna continues to score goals this season in the Hero India Super League.

Krishna scored again this morning for his ATK Mohun Bagan to help his side get a 2-0 win to Bengaluru.

Krishna put the defending champions ahead from the spot, having been brought down by Pratik Chowdhary inside the box, before stepping up to convert the penalty.

Marcelinho Peirera doubled the lead just before half time with a stunning free-kick from the edge of the box.

This win puts the Mariners on 33 points, close to table leaders Mumbhai City who sits on 34.

The race for the top spot will likely go down to the wire, the loss puts BFC in serious danger of missing the playoffs.