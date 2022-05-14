Rotuma Day a celebration of culture

A celebration to commemorate the uniqueness of the tradition and culture of the Rotuman people was held in Suva today.

This celebration has been organized after two years of virtual events.

The event included a root crop competition, a display of various Rotuman traditional handicrafts, chants and dances.

Fiji Rotuma Farmers association Chair Patrick Veu says this year’s celebration is a time to reflect on how the elders could pass on their skills and knowledge to the younger generation.

He adds that the Rotuman community has also been assisted by the Agriculture Ministry through the provision of agricultural tools.

“It coincides with Rotuma Day involving the backyard farmers from Suva Nausori, Suva-Navua. We have been doing this to try and transfer the traditional skills that we have to the younger celebration.”

Veu says that some of their members are purchasing land to plant root crops and vegetables.

Hundreds of people flocked to Saint Marcellin Primary School in Suva this morning to be part of the Rotuma Day celebrations.

Rotuma Day is celebrated annually on May 13.