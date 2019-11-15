Traders warned to comply with Food Safety Regulation

Suppliers and supermarkets have been warned to refrain from selling rotten fruits, vegetables and putrid meat that expose consumers to potential health risks.

Through a joint operation between the Consumer Council and Municipal Council on 20 supermarkets and suppliers, it was discovered that 16 supermarkets and one supplier were not compliant with the Food Safety Act 2003 and Food Safety Regulation 2009.

Issues discovered included poor lighting within the warehouse which did not enable sanitary practices, and staff working without hairnets, face masks and hand gloves.

The Council also discovered that food was being packed under insanitary conditions and some food was unfit for consumption including meat, rotten potatoes, and onions.

Upon the Council’s intervention, the health inspectors condemned rotten potatoes, onions and putrid meat and the unscrupulous traders and suppliers were issued with notices to ensure compliance.

Consumers have been urged to be cautious when purchasing fruits and vegetables, especially those that have been pre-packed.