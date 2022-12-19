Decrease in root crop spending

[File Photo]

Suva Municipal Market vendors have reported a recent decrease in consumer spending habits for root crops, specifically for dalo.

Lusia Rugua, who is also a dalo farmer, says her sales target often falls short and the only item that sells well are vegetables.

The 67-year-old says dalo sales have not been going well ever since the COVID-19 pandemic struck two years ago.

Article continues after advertisement

“I have been here from morning, but the sale is really slow. Only the vegetables are selling, but not the dalo. We are not earning enough from our sales in the market, compared to past years or before COVID-19 … we would make a lot of sales.”

Meanwhile, cassava farmer, Vilimoni Nakarawa says poor sales has only impacted the increase in cost of living but vendors can only adapt to it and move on.

“I believe with the high cost of living, I am not able to make the sales I used to make before. It was $50 a bag before, now it is just $20 to $25 a bag. We cannot do anything about the change in sales, but we can only adjust and adapt to it.”

Nakarawa says he and other vendors are often forced to reduce their prices to non-profitable ones when sales are not good to try and lure customers and in some cases, even give it away for free.