Ronald McDonald House to be constructed in Vanua Levu

The Ronald McDonald House Charities Fiji will be constructing a house in Vanua Levu.

This will be to accommodate families who have a seriously ill or injured child admitted at the Labasa hospital.

Chair Marc McElrath says the $500,000 house will be equipped with a kitchen, dining, lounge and play area, toilet & bathroom facilities, laundry area and reception.

McElrath says parents can stay for free at the Ronald McDonald House.

“Vanua Levu is a very big island with the regional hospital in the middle people come from long distances to bring their children to the hospital. So this will provide them with accommodation and washing facilities. A home away from home while their kids are in hospital”

Work on the House is expected to commence in January.

The house will have 11 bedrooms and is expected to be completed by June next year.