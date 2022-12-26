Roles are still being determined

From Left: Professor Biman Prasad, Viliame Gavoka and Manoa Kamikamica.

The government has yet to determine the roles of the three new Deputy Prime Ministers.

On Saturday, Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka, National Federation Party Leader Professor Biman Prasad, and People’s Alliance Deputy Leader Manoa Kamikamica took their oaths of allegiance as Deputy Prime Ministers.

They also have ministerial positions.

Asked about the demarcation of roles, Gavoka said this is still to be decided.

Meanwhile, Gavoka, who is also Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, says he is expecting significant growth in the next few years.

“Being that huge in terms of the economy, I better be linking up more with Agriculture for the finance and so it is going to work out well.”

Gavoka says his job will be difficult because he will be responsible for two important ministries.

He also reiterated that effective policies will be put in place to ensure continuous progress.