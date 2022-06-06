Role of judiciary critical: Akbar

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

Minister for Women, Rosy Akbar says the role of the judiciary is amongst the most important ones in combating violence against women and girls.

Speaking to judges and magistrates at the validation workshop on the National Action Plan, Akbar highlighted punishment and detaining a person who commits violence is not only about serving justice.

She says it provides a platform for reform and rehabilitation and also can save lives.

Akbar says the government alongside key civil society partners are at the forefront of the development of Fiji’s NAP.

She adds prevention is key and it requires a bold and ambitious response at the national level.

Akbar the workshop is an opportunity for judges and magistrates to better understand the linkages and mutual reinforcing of the Justice sector’s policies, and protocols related to Violence against women and girls.

In Fiji, two in three women have experienced physical and/or sexual violence from a male intimate partner in their lifetime – some of the highest statistics in the world.

Akbar says Fiji has widespread violence against women and girls in both public and private spaces.

She adds together we can put measures in place to stop violence before it starts, such as building safe spaces in schools and workplaces, promoting positive family relationships, encouraging women and girls’ empowerment, and teaching boys that strength comes from respect and integrity, and not from violence.