Role of firefighters expands over the years

Firefighters play an important role in protecting Fijians and their homes.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says the responsibility of firefighters has grown over the years, providing a diverse range of risk reduction, fire suppression services and minimize the impact of fire and other life-threatening emergencies in our communities.

“It includes responding to auto accidents, protecting the public from hazardous materials spillage, carrying out flood and swift water rescue operations, emergency ambulatory services, first aid assistance, and search and rescue operations.”

Article continues after advertisement

The Prime Minister today commissioned the $1.7m Nakasi Fire Station which will benefit the thousands living in the surrounding and neighbouring communities.

Bainimarama says his government is committed to extending the reach of the National Fire Authority as far as possible, with 18 fire stations in communities all throughout Fiji.