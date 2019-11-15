Rogue drivers to pay more insurance premium

Drivers with bad records will be paying higher insurance premiums in the next few months.

The Land Transport Authority has made a deal with some insurance companies to inspect vehicle and driver history before assessing the risk and appropriate premiums.

Chief Executive Samuel Simpson says the Board has decided to give regulated insurance companies limited access to their vehicle and driver database.

“Don’t have TINS because your motor vehicle insurance is going to escalate in accordance with your driving history. So if you have a bad driving history your insurance premium might be $1015. If you got a clear record your insurance might be $500 to $600.”

He says LTA is optimistic that this new policy will help reduce accidents and improve road safety.

“What we have suggested is if that access is given to us so from the outset who are we engaging with gets cleared before we actually sign the agreement.”

The Fiji Rental Car Association hopes it can have similar access to LTA records.