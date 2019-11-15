Robust discussions expected at MSG meeting

Foreign Affairs Minister Inia Seruiratu is anticipating a robust discussions at the Melanesian Spearhead Group meeting which starts today in Suva.

Seruiratu says he looks forward to progressively advancing the common vision of the Melanesian sub-region.

With the meeting expected to bring together Foreign Ministers and Senior Officials from MSG Member countries, Seruiratu says the meeting provides the guidance for the MSG Secretariat’s work plan for the year.

He says it also sets the platform for developing affirmative outcomes for the Leaders’ Summit that is expected to be held later in the year.

Director General of the MSG, Ambassador Amena Yauvoli revealed that the main purpose of the Governing Body Meetings are to deliberate and make decisions on the 2020 Work Programme and

Budget of the Secretariat, as well as on substantive policy issues including political, economic, social and sustainable development for the benefits of MSG Members.

The MSG Governing Body Meetings starts today at GPH in Suva and concludes on Wednesday.