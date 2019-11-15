Yadaku Bridge to be temporarily closed for urgent repairs

Yadaku Bridge in Kadavu will be temporarily closed for urgent repairs on Sunday from 6am to 6pm.

The Fiji Roads Authority says the planned closure will allow its contractors to carry out replacement of the bridge decking and runners.

During this time access will be prohibited and there are no detours around the bridge.

Article continues after advertisement

Advisory signs will be posted in advance of the closure period and motorists are requested to plan their travel accordingly.

FRA says it will have standby vehicles on both sides strictly for emergency events only.

All motorists intending to travel from Vunisea Government Station towards Namara Village, Naikorokoro Village, Mataso Village, Muanisolo Village or Vunisei Village are to take the sea routes during the bridge closure period.