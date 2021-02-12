Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

Roads

Works to begin on Queen Elizabeth Drive

Jeshu Lal Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @JeshuFBCNews
March 13, 2021 4:10 pm
[Source: Fiji Roads]

Ratu Sukuna Road to Kumi Street along Queen Elizabeth Drive will be closed on an intermittent basis for the next four months.

Fiji Roads Authority says works will be carried out and the road will be closed to all traffic from Monday.

It adds that this roadwork is part of the QED Upgrade Project which will include site clearance, property accommodation, drainage up-gradation, pavement works and utility relocation works.

Article continues after advertisement

FRA says residents living along the affected area will be issued vehicle passes and will be permitted into the work area while those living along Charlton, Kumi, Storck, Gardener, and Crawford Streets are advised to access from Ratu Sukuna.

It says commuters along this area are advised to take this notice into account when finalizing travel plans.

Meanwhile, Nausori Bypass Road will be closed from 8 tonight until 10 am tomorrow.

FRA says this is to accommodate dig-out works to locate the fault of the sinkhole adding that the two lanes going towards Korovou will be closed.

It says the oncoming traffic towards Rewa Bridge will open to traffic.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.