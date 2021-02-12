Works to begin on Queen Elizabeth Drive

Ratu Sukuna Road to Kumi Street along Queen Elizabeth Drive will be closed on an intermittent basis for the next four months.

Fiji Roads Authority says works will be carried out and the road will be closed to all traffic from Monday.

It adds that this roadwork is part of the QED Upgrade Project which will include site clearance, property accommodation, drainage up-gradation, pavement works and utility relocation works.

FRA says residents living along the affected area will be issued vehicle passes and will be permitted into the work area while those living along Charlton, Kumi, Storck, Gardener, and Crawford Streets are advised to access from Ratu Sukuna.

It says commuters along this area are advised to take this notice into account when finalizing travel plans.

Meanwhile, Nausori Bypass Road will be closed from 8 tonight until 10 am tomorrow.

FRA says this is to accommodate dig-out works to locate the fault of the sinkhole adding that the two lanes going towards Korovou will be closed.

It says the oncoming traffic towards Rewa Bridge will open to traffic.