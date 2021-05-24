Work continues on Queen Elizabeth Drive

Road upgrades from Ratu Sukuna Road to Laucala Bay Road along Queen Elizabeth Drive in Suva are expected to be complete by the end of the year.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad says this will largely depend on the weather.

“Now with the rain, we have slowed down a bit but the service relocation, the idea is to get all the services underground, especially the TFL and EFL, and realign the Water Authority lines and TFL lines to one side so there is no utility service underneath the carriageway.”

Prasad says relocating utilities such as water and power lines will be done in July before they begin work on the pavement.

He has acknowledged the project has been delayed for almost two years.

“We are catching up on time and at the moment, if the weather stays on our side, we should be able to finish in December. The majority of the things that are going on should be able to finish in December.”

The QED Upgrade Project also includes site clearance, property accommodation and drainage improvement.