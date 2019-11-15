The Wailase Road in Naitasiri remains closed to all traffic as the contractors are working on reinstatement.

The approach on the Wailoa end of the Naivucini Crossing in Naitasiri has washed out due to flooding.

The Wairua Road in Tamavua, Suva is only open to single lane traffic.

The road was closed due to rock fall at Lady Narain Drive and FRA contractors are clearing the debris.

The Naitutu Road leading to Sote Village in Tailevu remains closed due to a road slip.

In Rewa the Waikete Road and Waila Feeder Road is restricted to light vehicles only due to flooding.

In Naqali, Waidradra Crossing on Vatulili Road, Waisa Crossing on Navulokani Road, Waimale Crossing on Navutu Road, Muaniweni Flat on Savu Road, Waiwatu Crossing on Navulokani Road, Waitaqolo Crossing on Waitaqolo Road, Waibau Bridge and Nasi Crossing on Wailase Road are closed to all traffic, while Nacokaika Crossing on Wailase Road is restricted to light vehicles

The following roads are closed in Korovou:

· Colata Cocoa Road

· Ovalau Circular Road

· Wairua Settlement Road

· Deepwater Road

· Naitutu Sote Road

Roads in Rakiraki restricted to 4WD only:

· Nasau Crossing

· Nauria Crossing, Nauria Road

· Vanuakula Crossing, Vanuakula Road

· Nailuva Crossing

· Nakorovou Crossing























