Vanuabalavu Jetty closed

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
July 21, 2021 8:22 am
The Fiji Roads Authority is advising the public that the Lomaloma Jetty in Vanuabalavu is closed to vehicle and berthing of commercial boats until further notice.

The authority says that this is due to the unanticipated movement of the jetty head yesterday.

FRA Engineers will be travelling to the island to ascertain the serviceability of the jetty and assess the extent of any damage.

It also advises that only small boats and foot traffic can be allowed on the jetty.

