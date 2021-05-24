Urgent road closure on Velovelo Bridge, Lautoka

The Fiji Roads Authority will be closing the Velovelo Bridge along the Queens Highway to undertake construction work.

The road closure commences at 10.30am to 4.30pm daily, and this will continue until Tuesday next week.

Chief Executive Kamal Prasad says that during the road closure, traveling public are advised to utilise the detour route from Natabua Road and Wairabetia Road.

He adds that appropriate temporary traffic management will be set-up and managed by site personnel.