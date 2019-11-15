Travel restriction placed on Queens Road

The Fiji Roads Authority has issued a travel restriction and halfway traffic movement for the Queens Road.

This as some parts of the road is underwater due to the continuous rain.

The FRA says Vunaniu Flats before Korovisilou Village and Nabukelevu flats after Naboutini Village is restricted for travel.

Galoa Village is expected to be closed as heavy rain continues and a similar situation is reported from Yarawa flats.

The FRA says portions of Queens Road are open but people need to be cautious. The areas include Wainadoi to Galoa Village and Naboutini towards the Western Border.

Motorists and members of the public are advised to take necessary precautions when finalizing travel plans.