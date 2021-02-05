Traffic jam increases as school resumes

With school resuming today, traffic congestion is at an extreme this morning as few roads in Suva are reduced to a single lane.

Fiji Roads Authority Acting Chief Executive, Kamal Prasad, says commuters, particularly students and workers need to factor in extra time when traveling over the next few weeks.

This as rehabilitation is currently taking place along Grantham Road, Nokonoko Road, Tubou Road and other road sections in Suva.

Prasad adds a good sunshine that prevailed for few hours yesterday in the Central Division has helped the contractors seal the road and continue with the rehabilitation.

“The commuters for the early morning, people, they will have to leave home a little bit earlier and plan accordingly. In the afternoon also the two roads – Grantham Road and Nokonoko Road will be a busy road, people need to be patient to give people chance to go through the traffic. Because there will be people trying to jump queues”

Prasad adds, maintaining and using high quality materials and resources to rehabilitate roads is a priority for them.

He says poor quality materials and lack of maintenance in the past have been the root cause of poor road conditions.

The FRA is advising road users in the Suva-Nausori corridor that they will face delays up to an hour and a half during peak hours until the end of April.