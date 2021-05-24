Home

Roads

Three-decade plea for road construction answered

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
October 18, 2021 4:25 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

Villagers of Nakida in the interior of Naitasiri are excited as the road construction has reached their village, providing them with an easy means of travel.

Nakida is one of the few villages in the interior of Naitasiri that is yet to be accessed by road.

The road which is under construction has been described by villagers as a blessing that will bring about economic development.

Minister for Infrastructure, Jone Usamate during his visit to the village reaffirmed the government’s commitment to leaving no one behind.

Usamate says the road construction means the government is safeguarding villagers’ basic fundamental rights to reasonable access to transportation.

Village elder, 75-year-old Semi Senokonoko says they have been crying for a new road for more than three decades.

Senokonoko also expressed the villagers’ gratitude towards the government for their continued effort to ensure they have access to the proper road.

