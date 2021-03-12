Temporary traffic management at Rewa Street

Temporary traffic management will be deployed at the Rewa Street/Ratu Mara Road Intersection from tomorrow.

This is to allow the Fiji Roads Authority to carry out Traffic Signal upgrade.

The FRA says during this time, the traffic signal will be shut down and a roundabout will be installed to assist traffic flow.

Police will also assist during peak hours.

The upgrade will be carried out from tomorrow until March 30th.

Motorists and pedestrians are requested to exercise caution and to follow the traffic management employed on site.