Temporary roundabout on Laucala Bay Road and Queen Elizabeth Drive
April 1, 2022 10:30 am
Fiji Roads Authority will set up a temporary roundabout at the Queen Elizabeth Drive and Laucala Bay Road Intersection from next Wednesday.
FRA says this is to allow for an assessment of traffic conveyance and performance of the intersection using a roundabout.
It adds that the result of this assessment will allow FRA to implement the optimum intersection control as part of the Queen Elizabeth Drive Phase 2 Upgradation Project.
