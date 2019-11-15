Temporary road closures during the visit of Israeli President

There will be temporary road closures during the arrival and departure of the Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on Thursday and Friday.

Police say on Thursday the road between the Nadi International Airport to Pullman Resort through the Namaka corridor into Wailoaloa Road will be closed from 5am to 7am.

It adds that On Friday the same route to the Nadi Airport will be closed temporarily from 6.30am – 7.45am as the President will be departing our shores.

Police officers will be manning junctions and they are requesting members of the public to be patient with them during these times.