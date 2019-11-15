Tamavua-i-wai Bridge to be complete by May 2020

The final stage of construction of the new Tamavua-i-wai Bridge is currently underway.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says that in this phase the final section of beams and panels will be instated.

“The approach roads have been formed, the diversion of utilities has taken place. Even the safety walls of the bridges have been built so we are looking at early May to have the bridge finished structurally.”

Moore says once the new bridge is ready, the FRA will then shift its focus to the old structure.