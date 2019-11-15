Stop/go arrangement at Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge from tonight

The Fiji Roads Authority says traffic will be managed under stop / go arrangement on the Tamavua-i-Wai Bridge outside Suva.

This temporary traffic management will commence from 8 tonight to 5am this Saturday as the plan is to accommodate works on the road approach.

FRA is requesting motorists to strictly adhere to the signs placed and follow the directions of the traffic controllers to ensure the safety of other motorists and workmen alike.

The FRA acknowledges that this bridge is a key link to the Suva City and the Port and as such the high level of emphasis is placed to keep the traffic moving with minimal disruption as such works will be carried out during off-peak hours.

Members of the public travelling along this area to take this notice into account when finalizing travel plans.