Stay away from landslides

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
February 10, 2022 4:20 pm
[Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

The Fiji Roads Authority (FRA) is advising members of the public to stay away from landslides for their own safety.

The advice comes after pictures circulating on social media showed people standing dangerously close to the landslide at Kavanagasau Road in Tailevu today.

The landslide occurred this morning between Nabitu and Mavua Village.

Article continues after advertisement

The FRA team is on the ground and has barricaded the site as there is danger of additional slides.

Reinstatement work will begin tonight once machines reach the site.

A 3 metre space beside the slip is only for essential travel.

 

