Single lane traffic on Princes Road at Sawani is now being controlled by traffic signals from this morning

The Fiji Roads Authority says the new road layout is due to the road under slip and scouring along the Waimanu River banks.

FRA claims the flood waters during TC Harold has further deteriorated the road pavement whereby portions of the road has collapsed into the river, thus the need to reduce the road width to a single lane.

The FRA has also installed a few streetlights to provide adequate visibility at night.

The traffic light system will be controlling the single lane traffic until the scoured area is reinstated.

The public is reminded to adhere and follow the traffic light signals to prevent any unnecessary incidents.

