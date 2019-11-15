Several roads remain closed in the Western Division

A number of roads in Ba and Rakiraki remain closed as the result of heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours.

A trough of low pressure is been attributed to the heavy rain alert that is currently in force for the whole of Fiji.

Eight roads and crossings in Ba are closed and these include the Navala Crossing, Toge Crossing, Balevuto Road and Mirinitawa Crossing while Korotale Valley Road, Narara Crossing and Katudrau Crossing remain closed in Rakiraki.

However, the main highways for Viti Levu, Kings and Queens Roads remain open to traffic.