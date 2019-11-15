Roads closed due to flooding

The Vatu culvert on Natewa West Coast road in Saqani is open to light vehicles due to an under-slip.

The Fiji Roads Authority is reminding the public to be extra cautious and drive with extreme care as the road surface is slippery due to continuous rain.

Motorists are also requested to plan their route carefully, refrain from attempting to cross flooded roads, crossings, and bridges.

Article continues after advertisement

#FRA would like to advise members of the public that Vatu Culvert on Natewa West Coast Road before Navetau in Saqani in the Northern Division is only open to light vehicles due to an under slip. https://t.co/MjKuVxbTqJ pic.twitter.com/dmRNqeBOzL — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) October 16, 2020

The Vatu Hill road in Cakaudrove, Kelikoso, and Qelemumu crossings on Coqeloa road in Macuata are open to light vehicles only due to flood waters.

The roads that remain closed in the Central Division due to flooding include, Colata Cocoa road in Korovou, Waitaqolo Crossing on Waitaqolo Road, Naqali, Waisa Crossing on Navulokani Road, Naqali, Waidradra Crossing on Vatulili Road, Naqali, Waima Crossing on Nairukuruku Road, Rewa, Waiwatu Crossing on Navulokani Road, Naqali, Lutu Flat, Wailoa Road, Naqali, and Matainasau Village frontage on Wailoa Road, Naqali

The Nakorovou crossing on Lawaki road in Rakiraki is the only road closed in the Western Division.