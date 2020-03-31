Roads closed due to flooding

Home

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @SainianiFBCNews
April 7, 2020 7:20 am
Princes Road at Sawani has been reduced to single lane until further notice following the under slip. [Source: Fiji Roads Authority]

A number of roads around Fiji are closed due to flooding.

These include the Navilawa Crossing No. 4 in Nadi, Mataniwai Crossing on Mataniwai Road, Ba, Yaladro Crossing, Ba, and the Natural River-Bed Crossing on Balenabelo Road in Sigatoka.

The first Culvert Crossing on Kabisi Road in Busalevu Crossing on Navaga/Nadevo Road in Sigatoka and the Yaloku Crossing on Navala Street, Ba are open to 4 wheel drive vehicles only.

In the Central Division, Princes Road at Sawani is reduced to a single lane.

Waidradra Crossing on Vatulili Road and Koroi Road in Naqali is currently closed.

Waiyanitu Road and Vunaniu Road in Navua are open to 4 wheel drive vehicles only.

The Fiji Roads Authority says as of now, all roads in the Northern and Eastern Division are open.

Several roads are being monitored for closure.

The FRA is advising the public to take extra precautions while traveling in these conditions and to not drive into waters of unknown depth and current.

