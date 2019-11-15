Road work on McGregor Road commencing well

The Fiji Roads Authority says road work at McGregor Road in Suva is progressing well.

The work started last week as the section was severely deteriorated and could no longer be maintained through pothole repairs.

The FRA says, as a result, there was a need for urgent long-term rehabilitation work.

#FRAupdate Works are progressing well on MacGregor Road in Suva. These works are necessary as the section was severely deteriorated and could no longer be maintained through pothole repairs, hence the need for an urgent long-term rehabilitation work. pic.twitter.com/XpuqAK1gve — Fiji Roads Authority (@FijiRoads) December 23, 2019

The work will target to reconstruct the worst pavement section of McGregor Road from Bau Street roundabout to Denison Street junction.

The authority says this is the first of many roads in Suva that will undergo the same treatment over the next 12 months.