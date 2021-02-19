Road work on Lakeba Street expected to cause traffic

Fiji Roads Authority is advising Fijians that sealing works will commence from Lakeba Street to Shalimar Street in the Central Division from 2.30pm today.

The road will be reduced to two lanes and motorists are advised to factor in extra travel time if commuting through the area or use alternative routes.

Motorists are advised to slow down and follow the instructions of the site traffic personnel while driving along the construction sites.

Works will continue during peak hours and is anticipated to be completed by 8pm.