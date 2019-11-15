Home

Central Division road works near completion

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
July 5, 2020 12:30 pm
Work in progress at Karsanji Street. [Source: Fijian Government]

Rehabilitation on various sections of the road in the Central Division is expected to complete soon.

Fiji Roads Authority Chief Executive Jonathan Moore says work on one section of the Princes Road, Ratu Sukuna and Fletcher Roads are progressing well.

He says work on Nabua Commercial area, Karsanji Street and Nabua Bypass Road is also underway

Moore adds to keep the pedestrians and workers safe, a temporary 30km/h speed limit is in place through the worksite.

