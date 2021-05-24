Road Service Request: FRA

The Fiji Roads Authority is in discussion with the Ministry of Economy to fix roads that do not fall under its jurisdiction.

FRA Chief Executive Officer Kamal Prasad says the Authority has been receiving requests from some Fijians who reside along non-FRA roads seeking the Authority’s assistance.

He says the discussions between FRA and the Ministry of Economy will help develop a budget allocation to fix non-FRA roads.

“We are hoping the Ministry of Economy allows some funds for it and that’ll be for us to go and assist those people who are living on non-FRA roads. These are usually the cane-accessed roads that are owned by the Fiji Sugar Corporation, some iTaukei Land Trust Board (TLTB) land that has been subdivided but there are no roads in there and there are other pine roads. We are expecting to fix that also.”

Prasad says the Authority’s focus is to ensure that all existing roads are upgraded to a level of service that will make travel easy.